FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
JAMES M. MCLAUGHLIN


1964 - 2019
JAMES M. MCLAUGHLIN Obituary

James McLaughlin, 55, of Brawley passed away on June 27, 2019. He was born June 3, 1964 in Blythe, CA and later married Marjie Gibson on June 6, 1998 in Yuma, AZ. James was very passionate about his work on any machinery and loved teaching his children and grandchildren about it as well. James also had a love for sports, specifically his 49ers and Nascar. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Oca and Una McLaughlin and David and Pauline Mallow. James is survived by his wife, Marjie McLaughlin; daughter, Brianna (Tyler) Davis; son, T.J. (Karina) Singh; daughter, Erica (Shannon) Whitt; grandchildren, Jayden, Katelynn, and Jared Whitt; parents, James and Edith McLaughlin; and sister, Shelly (McLaughlin) Kreger. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, niece and nephews. Memorial Service, officiated by T.J. Singh, will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley at 6 p.m. Burial will be private.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 7, 2019
