

James Patrick Casey, Jr., of El Centro, passed away peacefully of natural causes surrounded by his family November 20, 2020 in El Centro, CA. He was 68. Born in Brawley on July 14, 1952, to Nancy and James Patrick Casey, Sr. he was the eldest of eight children in the family. Proud of his Irish heritage and his familys pioneering roots in the Imperial Valley, Pat was an Honor's student at Brawley Union High School graduating in 1970. He received his bachelors degree in political science from the University of Redlands in 1974. After working in Washington, D.C. for two years, he returned to the valley to take a job with Imperial County as a policy analyst in the County Administrator's Office. He would spend his career there, retiring as a deputy administrator in 2002. Well-read and articulate, he was an engaging conversationalist, with a warm and gentle manner and a wide-ranging mind. He loved his numerous travels to Hawaii and Europe. He will be missed the same way that he was loved. It is a comfort to the family knowing that he is reunited with his mother and father, and that he is home. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his four brothers and three sisters and their spouses: Thomas Casey; Mary Lu and Craig Casey; Julie and Paul Steimel; Mary Beth and Kevin Kelley; Elizabeth and Dr. Matthew Casey; Chris Casey; and Carol and Doug Kline. He is also survived by 17 nieces and nephews and a grand-nephew. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store