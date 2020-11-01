

James Richard Turner, 68, of Imperial, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Palm Springs, CA. Jim was born on August 5, 1952 in Brawley, CA. He grew up in El Centro, CA where he attended Central Union High School. Jim married the love of his life, Debbie Turner, on September 2, 1976 and they raised five children. Jim proudly served in the Army National Guard from 1971 to 1978. He worked for 20 years in the geothermal industry from 1988 to 2008. He was committed to improving education and served on the Calipatria Unified School Board for 2 terms. He was very involved in his community, serving as a 4-H leader for many years. Jim was a lifetime member of the Imperial Valley Rifle and Pistol Association and served as the Director at Large for the past 2 years. He was a devoted husband, dad, and papa and he will be remembered for his love of family and the pride he showed in his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Debbie Turner; his stepmother, Jan Turner; his mother, Frances Forgit, and his father, Johnnie Turner. He is survived by his children, Jennifer (Allen) Reule of Texas, Christopher (Amber) Dobbins of Ramona, Corrie (Torrey) Wilkerson of Menifee, Cassie Bailey of Imperial, and Kelley (Beto) Sanchez of Imperial; his 11 grandchildren; his siblings, Danny Turner of El Centro, Bobby Turner of Holtville, and Robin Moore of Alabama. A memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Calvary Chapel El Centro, officiated by Pastor Pete Mallinger.



