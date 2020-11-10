

After a lengthy battle with cancer, James Wesley Boerner passed away peacefully in his Imperial home on October 28, 2020 at the age of 76. Jim was born October 15, 1944, in El Centro, to Wesley "Lee" and Oletha (Owens) Boerner. He was a 1962 graduate of Imperial High School and was one of the first group of students at the newly completed Imperial Valley College. Jim met and married the love of his life, Carol Sue Garner, in 1964. They had three children and moved into their home in Imperial in 1969, where they remain to this day. Jim worked for several years at Batley Jans hay on Rutherford Road north of Brawley. He went to work for Elmore Ranch before beginning his employment at Winn Industrial Supply in 1973 on east main in El Centro. Winn eventually transitioned to Kaman Industrial Technologies where Jim was manager, retiring in 2008. Jim accepted Jesus in his heart when he spoke the "sinners' prayer" the morning of October 27. He felt abundant joy and had so much peace in his soul that he passed into the arms of Jesus on October 28th with Carol by his side. He lived a wonderful life, enjoyed golfing, working in the yard, and eating meals with the family. His coarse ways were easily overshadowed by his enthusiasm, his honesty, his compassion and his love for his family. He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Carol; their sons, Wesley (Anna) and Michael (Elsa); and their daughter Jill Tucker, all of Imperial; 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by both parents and his brother, Frankie Lee. The family would like to express thanks for the prayers, encouragement, and acts of kindness shown during this time. Viewing will be at Hems Brothers in El Centro from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Funeral services will be held graveside at Evergreen Cemetery, on Gillett Road in El Centro at 12 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020.



