

Javier A. "Harvey" Delgado, 59, passed away on September 11, 2020, from natural causes. Harvey was a lifelong resident of Brawley and graduated from BUHS in 1979. As a young boy, he excelled in academics. He was an honor roll student receiving many achievements in various subjects. As a teenager in the 70s, he enjoyed the Imperial Valley scene, from cruising on Main Street, going to "The Pipe", fishing, and Glamis. Harvey was a Redwing boots and jeans wearing kind of guy. He was a music enthusiast. Some of his favorites were Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Jethro Tull, amongst others. As a pastime, he played the guitar and wrote songs. He also enjoyed abstract art, writing poems, journaling thoughts on life, and reading to learn. He attended Imperial Valley College and received a welding certificate. Harvey was a free spirit, resourceful, unconventional, and experienced life in his own way. Harvey's joy was his family, sharing simple moments with loved ones, such as going for lunch and coffee. Harvey was loved and will be missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Clara; brother, Jesse; sister, Elva Reyes. Following Harvey's death, was the passing of his niece, Kristen Delgado. Harvey is survived by his only son, Javier (Donna) Delgado; two grandchildren, Sebastian and Santiago; brothers, Richard (Sally) and Joe (Virginia) Delgado; sisters, Lupe (Robert) Hamilton and Amanda (Chuck) Mobley. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel in Brawley. Interment will be on Monday at 9 a.m., at the Brawley Riverview Cemetery.



