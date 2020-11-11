1/1
JAVIER DELGADO
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAVIER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Javier A. "Harvey" Delgado, 59, passed away on September 11, 2020, from natural causes. Harvey was a lifelong resident of Brawley and graduated from BUHS in 1979. As a young boy, he excelled in academics. He was an honor roll student receiving many achievements in various subjects. As a teenager in the 70s, he enjoyed the Imperial Valley scene, from cruising on Main Street, going to "The Pipe", fishing, and Glamis. Harvey was a Redwing boots and jeans wearing kind of guy. He was a music enthusiast. Some of his favorites were Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Jethro Tull, amongst others. As a pastime, he played the guitar and wrote songs. He also enjoyed abstract art, writing poems, journaling thoughts on life, and reading to learn. He attended Imperial Valley College and received a welding certificate. Harvey was a free spirit, resourceful, unconventional, and experienced life in his own way. Harvey's joy was his family, sharing simple moments with loved ones, such as going for lunch and coffee. Harvey was loved and will be missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Clara; brother, Jesse; sister, Elva Reyes. Following Harvey's death, was the passing of his niece, Kristen Delgado. Harvey is survived by his only son, Javier (Donna) Delgado; two grandchildren, Sebastian and Santiago; brothers, Richard (Sally) and Joe (Virginia) Delgado; sisters, Lupe (Robert) Hamilton and Amanda (Chuck) Mobley. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel in Brawley. Interment will be on Monday at 9 a.m., at the Brawley Riverview Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Interment
09:00 AM
Brawley Riverview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved