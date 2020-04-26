Home

JAVIER LOPEZ RODRIGUEZ


1970 - 2020
JAVIER LOPEZ RODRIGUEZ Obituary
Javier Lopez Rodriguez, 49, of Brawley, CA passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Javier was born on December 3, 1970 in Brawley, CA. He married Anna Rodriguez on November 30, 1996 in Brawley, CA. He is survived by daughters, Elena and Mia Rodriguez of Brawley, CA; son, Colby Sagredo of San Diego, CA; parents, Valente and Maria Rodriguez of Brawley, CA; sisters, Virginia Rodriguez of Brawley, CA and Rosy Vacchi of San Diego, CA; brother, Valente Rodriguez Jr. of Brawley, CA. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 26, 2020
