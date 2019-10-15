|
Jean Malan Brock passed away in her home in El Centro on October, 14, 2019. She was 100 years old. Jean was born in Wasco, CA, the daughter of the Rev. William E. Malan and Myrtha Scott Malan. Jean was married to the late Warren H. Brock. Jean was predeceased by her siblings, Ethel Lanning, Edward Malan, and Phyllis Corn. She is survived by her 4 children, Donald E. Brock (Cheryl), James W. Brock (Susan), Mary Jean Lechner (Johnny) and David W. Brock; grandchildren, Julie Roggeman, Kristina Kelly, Matthew Brock, Ben Brock, Susie Vanlandingham, Sally Sprecco, Bobby Brock, Elliott Moses, Tyler Moses, Spencer Moses, Bradley Brock, Travis Brock, Megan Stewart, Joe and Clay Marrow; 28 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Jean was taught the piano by her mother, and excelled at a young age. She was able to play by ear before she learned to read music. By age 10 she was playing for the church Sunday School, and later for school organizations. She often played special duets with her uncle Donald Scott, who would teach her all kinds of crazy off-beat music to which she was forced to find proper accompaniments. She further developed her very special ability by playing for church services, choirs, soloists, musical organizations of every type, and in the process, learned and perfected her work at the organ in addition to the piano. Jean was a life-long Methodist and a member of P.E.O. Services are pending.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 15, 2019