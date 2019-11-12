|
|
Jeffrey Calhoun, 23, of Holtville passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was born in Brawley, CA. Jeffrey graduated from Holtville High School in 2014 where he excelled in Football, Wrestling and Future Farmers of America. During Jeffrey's senior year, both his varsity football and wrestling teams won CIF Championships. Jeffrey was also an amazing showman in the show arena with his Market Goats which earned him several Champion belt buckles and blankets over the years. Jeffrey's accomplishments didn't stop after high school. Jeffrey went on and graduated from Arizona Western College in 2017 with an Associate of Science Degree in Crop Production. In 2018 Jeffrey graduated Cum Laude from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sustainable Plant Systems with a Fresh Produce Safety Emphasis. During the summer of 2014, Jeffrey started as an intern at Dune Company of Imperial Valley. In 2015 he was hired on as a "fulltime" intern and would continue working for Dune Company throughout his college years. After graduating from University of Arizona, Jeffrey went on and obtained his Pest Control Advisor (PCA) License and finally was promoted from fulltime intern to Pest Control Advisor/ Salesman. Jeffrey was currently still working for Dune Company of Imperial Valley. Jeffrey loved trips to Mexico with family and friends whether it be for a Baja race or just sitting on the beach. He shared the love of the desert with his dad riding their motorcycles. He loved his family more than anything and was always there when needed. Jeffrey had a smile and giggle that would light up a room with a heart of gold. Jeffrey is survived by his parents, Jeff and Valerie Calhoun and Christina Calhoun; brothers, Nicholas Calhoun, Bradley Calhoun, Presley Calhoun and Nathan Camacho; sisters, Delilah Mendoza and Bella Ramos; nephew, Mateo Quintero and high school sweetheart, Carly Brewer. Services will be held on November 14, 2019, 10 a.m. at Christ Community Church, El Centro. Graveside will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, El Centro.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019