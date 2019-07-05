Home

JEFFREY C. BOURSAW

JEFFREY C. BOURSAW Obituary

Jeffrey left this life behind to go to a better one. He is survived by his mother Jodie Schlander-Boursaw; his grandmother, Jo Cummins; his aunt, MaryAnn Armitage; his uncle Pat Armitage; his uncle Bill Schlander; his aunt, Willie Carter; his uncle Rick Carter; his cousins, Dusty Yale, Cassie Armitage, Jason Brown, Jeremy Schlander and his girlfriend, Hannah Zito of Eugene, Oregon. He is greatly missed by all. We will miss his smile and jokes and endless endeaver to help the down and out.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 5, 2019
