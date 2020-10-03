1/
JENNIE GARCIA ARMSTRONG
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JENNIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennie Armstrong, 90, of Brawley passed away on September 14, 2020 from Dementia in Highland, CA. She was born on November 25, 1929 in Brawley. She is survived by her daughters, Christine Esquer of Brawley and Martha Enriquez of Highland, CA; son, Andrew Armstrong Jr. of Brawley; 15 grandchildren, 23 great- grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 9 a.m. atFrye Chapel Mortuary and will be officiated by Stacie Chandler.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Service
09:00 AM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved