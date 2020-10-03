Jennie Armstrong, 90, of Brawley passed away on September 14, 2020 from Dementia in Highland, CA. She was born on November 25, 1929 in Brawley. She is survived by her daughters, Christine Esquer of Brawley and Martha Enriquez of Highland, CA; son, Andrew Armstrong Jr. of Brawley; 15 grandchildren, 23 great- grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 9 a.m. atFrye Chapel Mortuary and will be officiated by Stacie Chandler.



