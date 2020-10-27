1/1
JENNIFER ORDONEZ
1972 - 2020
Jennifer Ann Matejovsky (Ordonez) was born to Dorothy Deanne Petersen Matejovsky (Ray) and her husband Donald William Matejovsky in the small town of Brawley, California on December 1, 1972. She lived her life devoted to her loved ones and any hardships that came along she would face with the simple quote of Everything happens for a reason. Jennifer met her soulmate while working in Temecula and on February 13, 1993 she married Dionicio Odie Ordonez III. Later that year she welcome her first of three children. Jen and Odie traveled throughout their life for work and family but their hearts always brought them back to Brawley. They both loved to contribute to their community in any ways possible including putting their children though every sport imaginable that was usually coached by Odie himself while Jennifer rarely missed a chance to cheer on her loved ones. Jen made it a point to make everyone she met feel like family. Her bright blonde hair and positive energy always resembling her favorite flowers, sunflowers. She unexpectedly passed of illness in San Diego, California on October the 7, 2020 surrounded by her beloved husband and children. She is survived by her husband, Dionicio Odie Ordonez III; children, Jordan, Alicia and Jacob Ordonez; mother and stepfather and 5 siblings. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Frye Chapel in Brawley.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
