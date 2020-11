Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeremy Richard Hapner, 48 of Palm Springs, CA passed in an unfortunate accident on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jacqueline Avila; his father, Richard Hapner and uncle, Thomas Hapner. Jeremy leaves behind a 5 year old daughter Gerbera Hapner; step mother, Susan; sister, Nina (Lorin); brothers, Shaun, Mark (Alicia), Michael (Heidi) and Christopher (Noelle); aunt Penny Veliquette.



