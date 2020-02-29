|
|
Jeremy Ryan Wright, 27, of Imperial, CA passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Jeremy recently married his best friend, Alexa and was excited about new beginnings. He cherished his time with family and friends. He loved eating, laughing and making others laugh. He will be remembered and missed by everyone who knew him. He was preceded in death by his father, Scott Wright; grandparents, Bobby and Linda Jarvis and Buddy Wright; uncle and aunt, Richard and Faustine McCarty. He is survived by his wife, Alexa Wright; daughter, Emma; parents, Paul and Kim Hamby; brothers, Josh Wright and Jean Hamby; grandmother, Margaret Wright and multiple aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 6 p.m. with service to begin at 7 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro, CA. Private burial will follow on the next day.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020