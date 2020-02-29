Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-5661

JEREMY RYAN WRIGHT


1992 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEREMY RYAN WRIGHT Obituary

Jeremy Ryan Wright, 27, of Imperial, CA passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Jeremy recently married his best friend, Alexa and was excited about new beginnings. He cherished his time with family and friends. He loved eating, laughing and making others laugh. He will be remembered and missed by everyone who knew him. He was preceded in death by his father, Scott Wright; grandparents, Bobby and Linda Jarvis and Buddy Wright; uncle and aunt, Richard and Faustine McCarty. He is survived by his wife, Alexa Wright; daughter, Emma; parents, Paul and Kim Hamby; brothers, Josh Wright and Jean Hamby; grandmother, Margaret Wright and multiple aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 6 p.m. with service to begin at 7 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro, CA. Private burial will follow on the next day.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEREMY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -