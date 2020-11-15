

Jesse Abina Mendivel, age 33 went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 2, 2020 Jesse was born to Mary Jo Abia and Roy Mendivel on June 16, 1987 in El Centro, CA. He was the youngest of 4 children, he attended local schools and was a 2005 Central Union High School graduate. He was the Central Mascot and lettered in CUHS Swim Team. Jesse was preceded in death by his mother Mary Jo Abina; his brother Roy "Loy" Abina Mendivel; his Tata Johnny Mendez Abina Jr, and his Tia Norma Abina Wollf. He is survived by his grandmother Josephine (Nana Fina) Abina; father Roy Mendivel; sisters, Cyndy Abina Mendivel (Gerald Philips) and Jennifer Abina Mendivel (Tyrone Gentry). He absolutely adored his nieces and nephews Zoi Jade Phillips, Telly Anthony Phillips, Taylor and Taiger Gentry, and many aunts and uncles and many cousins. Jesse was a free spirit and lived life by the moment. He was currently employed by Walmart and residing in Indio at the time of death. Jesse loved to sing, dance and laugh at almost everything. His smile was beautiful and his hugs were warm. His laugh was special and his kindness was sincere. He was a New Creations and Teen Challenge graduate and considered these ministries a big part of his life. He completed and graduated from Teen Challenge San Diego in January 2020. He was a member of Christ Community Church. Memorial Services will be held on November 20, 2020 at 9am in the courtyard area of Christ Community Church, El Centro, followed by internment at Evergreen Cemetery at 11am. The family would like to express heartfelt thanks for the prayers, love, generosity, encouragement, and acts of kindness shown during this time. Jesse had a beautiful soul and shared his love with everyone, he will be greatly missed.



