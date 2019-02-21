|
Jesse Velasco, 78, of Brawley passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019. He was born on September 8, 1940 in Zacatecas, Mexico. He later married Paula Ramirez Velasco on April 17, 2007 in Calipatria. Jesse is survived by sons, Nick Velasco and Simon Ballasco of Brawley, CA; 3 grandchildren; brother, Everardo, Ricardo and Fred; sisters, Carmen, Mary and Virginia. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Service will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 21, 2019