Jessie M. Ruiz, 91, of Brawley, CA passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2020. Jessie was born on February 3, 1929 in Wyoming. He was preceded in death by sons, Gilbert Felix and George Felix Jr.; and daughter, Linda Olivera. He is survived by children, Terry Felix, Arthur "Turi" Olivas, Evelyn "Evy" Garcia and Nancy Cardenas; numerous grandkids, great-grandkids, great-great-grandkids, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.



