1/
JESSIE M. RUIZ
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JESSIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jessie M. Ruiz, 91, of Brawley, CA passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2020. Jessie was born on February 3, 1929 in Wyoming. He was preceded in death by sons, Gilbert Felix and George Felix Jr.; and daughter, Linda Olivera. He is survived by children, Terry Felix, Arthur "Turi" Olivas, Evelyn "Evy" Garcia and Nancy Cardenas; numerous grandkids, great-grandkids, great-great-grandkids, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Riverview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved