|
|
Jesus G. "Jesse" Enriquez, 72 of Brawley, CA passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Jesus was born on March 12, 1947 in Harlingen, TX. He is survived by his wife, Martha Enriquez of Brawley, CA; mother, Maria Enriquez of Westmorland, CA; brother, Jose Chepe Enriquez of Westmorland, CA; children, Melissa (George) Navarro of Brawley, CA, Maricel Mari Mariscal of Brawley, CA, Jesus Enriquez III of Westmorland, CA, Bea (Eric) Rodriguez of Imperial, CA, Jose A. Carmelo (Crystal Goodrum) of Calipatria, CA; 18 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Brawley, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on June 12, 2019