Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for JESUS ENRIQUEZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JESUS G. "JESSE" ENRIQUEZ


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JESUS G. "JESSE" ENRIQUEZ Obituary

Jesus G. "Jesse" Enriquez, 72 of Brawley, CA passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Jesus was born on March 12, 1947 in Harlingen, TX. He is survived by his wife, Martha Enriquez of Brawley, CA; mother, Maria Enriquez of Westmorland, CA; brother, Jose Chepe Enriquez of Westmorland, CA; children, Melissa (George) Navarro of Brawley, CA, Maricel Mari Mariscal of Brawley, CA, Jesus Enriquez III of Westmorland, CA, Bea (Eric) Rodriguez of Imperial, CA, Jose A. Carmelo (Crystal Goodrum) of Calipatria, CA; 18 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Brawley, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
Download Now