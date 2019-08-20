Home

Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-5661
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
Rosary
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Mountain View Cemetery.
JESUS G. JIMENEZ


1976 - 2019
JESUS G. JIMENEZ Obituary
Jesus G. Jimenez, 43, of El Centro passed away on Thursay, July 18, 2019. Jimenez was born in Los Angeles on July 8, 1976. He is survived by his parents, Efren and Guadalupe Jimenez; his sisters, Rachel and Isabel Jimenez; brothers, Jose and Efren Jimenez; and his son, Jesus Jimenez Jr. Visitation services for Jesus will take place Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary. A rosary service will also take place at 7 p.m. that same evening. An additional service for Jimenez will be held at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe on Monday, August 26, 2019. Burial services will proceed for him at 10 a.m. inside Mountain View Cemetery.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 20, 2019
