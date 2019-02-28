|
Jesus R. Soto, 77, of Brawley passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. He was born on May 28, 1941 in El Centro. He later married Lupe Abarca Soto on September 24, 1961 in Brawley. Jesus is survived by his children, Ellie Soto, Manuel Soto of Brawley, CA., Jesse Soto Jr. of Lake Elsinore, CA., Marina Trinidad and Christina Calles; 15 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. Service will be Officiated by Deacon Don Spinney on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 28, 2019