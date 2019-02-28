Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JESUS SOTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JESUS R. SOTO


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JESUS R. SOTO Obituary
Jesus R. Soto, 77, of Brawley passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. He was born on May 28, 1941 in El Centro. He later married Lupe Abarca Soto on September 24, 1961 in Brawley. Jesus is survived by his children, Ellie Soto, Manuel Soto of Brawley, CA., Jesse Soto Jr. of Lake Elsinore, CA., Marina Trinidad and Christina Calles; 15 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. Service will be Officiated by Deacon Don Spinney on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
Download Now