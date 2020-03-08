|
|
Jesus Segura, 90, of Holtville passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 26, 2020. He was born on August 11, 1929 in Los Angeles, CA to Juan and Ventura Segura. He married Maria Socorro Segura on November 25, 1956. He is survived by his wife, Maria; daughters, Lydia (Gene) Ward, Maria (Alex) Rhinehart, Sylvia (Daniel) Vizcarra and Leticia Canteen (Gerry Hamilton) son, Jesus (Judy) Segura; grandchildren, Jesse Young, Jessica (Larry) Iten, Emily (Daniel) Matheron, Melissa (Daniel) Meza, Carissa (Luis) Olachea, Anthony and Daniel Pinal, Garrett Canteen and Allen Reyes, Jordan and Michael Segura; great-granchildren, Payton, Seth, Sophia and Brielle Iten, Kylie and Mason Meza, Ezra Olachea and baby Mila due in June. He is also survived by his sister, Rosa Morrison; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial services will be officiated by Reymundo Martinez and will be held on March 14, 2020 at 5 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 515 W. Aten Road, Imperial.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 8, 2020