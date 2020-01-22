Home

St Anthony's Catholic Church
210 W 7th St
Imperial, CA 92251
(760) 355-1347
JESUS TERAN


1928 - 2020
JESUS TERAN Obituary
Jesus Teran, 91, of Imperial, CA passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. Jesus was born on July 28, 1928 in Moctezuma, Sonora, MX. He is survived by his beloved wife, Bertha Teran; sons, Hector Teran of El Centro, CA and Jesus Teran Jr. of Imperial, CA; daughters, Beatriz Teran of Imperial, CA, Silvia Teran Matan of San Jose, CA and Maria Antonieta Teran of Imperial, CA; and 11 grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at St. Anthony's Church in Imperial, CA. Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Father Alex Aquino at St. Anthony's Church in Imperial, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jan. 22, 2020
