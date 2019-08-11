|
James Jim David Brinnon Sr. was born to Earl and Susan Brinnon in El Centro, CA. The youngest of four children, he was raised working in the familys dairy business, Quality Dairy. He later made a business career as a milkman for Quality Dairy and Brinnon Distributing. Jim attended schools in El Centro and graduated from Central Union High School in 1956. He then attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo to study Animal Husbandry. He returned to El Centro to work in the familys dairy and milk business. Jim married Betty Jo Hudson on October 15, 1960 in El Centro. They resided in El Centro until 1999 when they retired to Mancos, CO. Just in the last year, they returned to El Centro to live. Jim was preceded in death by his daughter, Nannette Brinnon; sister, Betty Jo Schuyler and parents, Earl and Susan Brinnon. Jim is survived by his wife, Betty Jo Brinnon of El Centro; son, Jimmy Brinnon (Amy) of Imperial; grandchildren, Drew and Brooke Brinnon of Imperial; sister, Joann Johnson of San Ramon and brother, Walter Brinnon of Prescott.; numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Jim was a member of the Army National Guard for 41 years where he worked as a tank driver, ammo handler, mechanic, motor sergeant, and mess sergeant. Visitation will be at Fryes Mortuary in Brawley on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 6 to 9 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley at 9 a.m.. A memorial service, conducted by Brent Sims, will be held at 10 a.m. at Western Avenue Baptist Church in Brawley. Following the memorial service, there will be a luncheon at the churchs fellowship hall.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 11, 2019