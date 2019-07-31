|
|
Jimmy Staton, 72, of Rancho Mirage, CA passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was born on February 23, 1947 in Yuma, AZ and later married Erika Berryman on May 5, 1990 in El Centro. He is survived by his wife, Erika Berryman; sons, Dion, Darris and Darreon Staton; daughters, Marika and Shealyn Staton; Memorial service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church 724 W. Orange Ave. El Centro. Burial was held on July 22, 2019 at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 31, 2019