Home

POWERED BY

Services
First Baptist Church of El Cen
724 W Orange Ave
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1660
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
First Baptist Church
724 W. Orange Ave.
El Centro, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JIMMY STATON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JIMMY STATON


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JIMMY STATON Obituary
Jimmy Staton, 72, of Rancho Mirage, CA passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was born on February 23, 1947 in Yuma, AZ and later married Erika Berryman on May 5, 1990 in El Centro. He is survived by his wife, Erika Berryman; sons, Dion, Darris and Darreon Staton; daughters, Marika and Shealyn Staton; Memorial service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church 724 W. Orange Ave. El Centro. Burial was held on July 22, 2019 at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JIMMY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.