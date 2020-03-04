|
|
Jo Ann Rodrigues Chapin Finley, age 81, of El Centro, went home to our savior on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Jo Ann was born and raised in Holtville, graduated from Holtville High School, and attended Imperial Valley College. She started her career as an emergency room clerk, and then worked at the State Department of Rehabilitation. In 1978 she obtained her real estate license and during her first year of work she was the top salesperson of Imperial Valley. Her work with Lewis Homes was well known with many residents in the Valley. Later she went on to obtain her broker's license and general contractor's license allowing her to open her own office, Desert Sun Realty and Management. Jo Ann enjoyed all three careers as it allowed her to help people in many different capacities. After retirement she was a teacher's aide as St. Mary's school in El Centro. She was a president of the Legion of Mary and a lifelong member of St. Mary's church. She also helped establish the Portuguese Gallery at the Imperial Valley Pioneer's Museum. She enjoyed softball, tennis, singing, outdoor activities, and taking the grandchildren on vacation. Jo Ann was happiest when she was reminiscing about her childhood on the dairy, taking drives by the fields, looking at wildflowers in the desert, and getting together to talk in Portuguese with her family. She looked forward to and enjoyed helping organize the annual Thanksgiving reunion which brought family together from all over the country each year. She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Lidia (Lena) Rodrigues; four brothers; one sister; grandson, Anthony Winkler III. She is survived by her brother, Manuel (Jack) Roderick and his wife Rosa; sister, Vivian (Sismae) and husband Jerry Hamilton; brother, Joseph Rodrigues and his wife, Barbara; sister-in-law, Mary Jean Roderick, sister-in-law, Queta Rodrigues; daughter, Lidia and husband Eric Taylor, daughter, Lisa Chapin Winkler; son, Brad Chapin and his wife Dixie; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Rosary/Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Mary's Church, 795 South La Brucherie. Mass will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church with burial immediately following at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Mary's Church.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 4, 2020