

Joan Lorraine Forrester, 91, avid art lover and family woman, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Valley Convalescent Center in El Centro, Ca. Joan is remembered by family and friends for her warm smile. Joan loved working at Sears and Gordons Carpet doing home decorating services and was also always fashionably dressed. Joan and her husband shared a deep-rooted love for animals and wild-life of all kinds. Joan was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Robert L. Forrester; her younger brother Norman Fleming and by her grandson Robert E. Sieglitz. She is survived by her children Barbara J. Sieglitz and her husband Jim, eldest son Jack R. Forrester, and youngest son James E. Forrester and his wife Karen; grandchildren: Suzanne M. Sieglitz, Zackary R. Forrester, Drew C. Forrester, Kacee L. Forrester and Audrey A. Forrester and numerous beloved nephews and nieces. Due to current quarantine restrictions, only immediate family members will be permitted to attend memorial services which will be held on Monday August 17, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro. Family asks that you remember Joan on this day. Special thank you to Valerie and staff at Unicare Hospice and to Leslie, Myra and Staff at Valley Convalescent. Mom, thank you for your beautiful warm smile and always saying, I love you.



