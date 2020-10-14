

Joan Knudtson passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 17, 2020 at Emerald Springs Memory Care in Yuma, AZ after a long struggle with dementia. Joan was born on May 13, 1931 in Tularosa, NM. She moved to the Imperial Valley with her parents and siblings in 1942 at the age of 10 years old. She attended local schools and graduated from Brawley Union High School. Joan lived for her family she enjoyed traveling, gardening and sewing, but most of all she loved cooking for her family. Her familys favorite was her German Chocolate Cake. After graduating High School Joan married her first husband Louie Marvin Rouhotas Sr, while raising her four sons she worked in various jobs J.J. Newberrys in Brawley in the banking industry and other jobs as a secretary and bookkeeper. After raising her four boys she pursued her dream of a College degree in Business Administration and retired from The County of Imperial Auditor's Office. After her retirement she met and married her second husband Claymon (Clay) Knudtson and they resided in Hemet, CA. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, William Preston and Grace Pickard Johnson; brothers, Pat, Billy, Buddy, Dick, and Jiggs Johnson; her son, Rev. Michael P. Rouhotas Sr. and grandson, Joshua P. Rouhotas. Joan is survived by her husband, Claymon (Clay) Knudtson; her sons, Louie Marvin Rouhotas Jr. (Kim), Tony L. Rouhotas Sr. (Shelly) and Stephen K Rouhotas Sr.; grandchildren, Tony L Rouhotas Jr (Valerie), Jason L. Rouhotas (Lisa), Stephen Rouhotas Jr (Brandy), Melissa Rouhotas, Michael Rouhotas Jr. (Candice), Sebastian and Adam Rouhotas; great-grandchildren, Isaac, Tony III, James, Libby, Tad, Ryan, Eli, Ella, Emily, Elliot Rouhotas, Javier Hurtado (Crystal), Joseph Hurtado (Arlene), Mikayla Zepeda (Fabian), Angelica and Dominic Wang; great-great-granchildren, Xavier Hurtado and Jesus Grandino. Viewing and visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 and the service will be held at 11 a.m. Both will be located at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Pastor Tommy Charlton will be presiding. Due to Covid burial will be private.



