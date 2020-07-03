

Job Redondo, 50, of Brawley passed away on June 13, 2020 in San Diego. He was born on February 25, 1970 in El Centro. Job worked most of his life for Troy Caston Farms in Calipatria, under Troy Caston and Joe Hernandez - his last employer. Also a few years for Emanuelli & Sons in Brawley, John R. Benson Farms in Brawley, Brawley Beef, and California Dept. of Fish & Game. All who knew him will remember "Jobby" Job, as a great family man, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Although he was quiet, he touched so many lives with his big heart, kindness, empathy, work ethic, and sense of humor - he could make you smile with his wonder sense of humor. He was preceded in death by his sister, Maria Figueroa (57); brothers, Gustavo "Tavi" Redondo (28) and Ramon V. Redondo (2 months); paternal grandparents, Job and Maxima Redondo; maternal grandparents, Jesus and Maria Villanueva; several aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his wife, Emily Rodriguez Redondo; 7 children: 3 daughters, Clarissa Redondo (28) (Cesar), Grace Masis (16), Keila Redondo (10); 4 sons, Sammy Valente Redondo (28) (Angie), Gabriel Redondo (26) (Myra), Joshua Masis (20), Jonathan Masis (18); siblings, Mary Cervantes (Evelio), Cecilia, Ramon, Laura (Matthew Sabatine) Lurdes and Valente Redondo Jr (Sylvia); 7 grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, mother-in-law, brothers/sister-in-law. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Service will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store