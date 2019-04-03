

Joe D. Zavala, 89, of Calexico passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 peacefully at his sons home in El Centro. He was born April 19, 1929 in Hazel Creek, California where his father was working as a railroad construction worker. Joe worked on the construction of Jefferson Elementary School where he later was hired as the custodian for the Calexico Unified School Distict. He retired from the CUSD, at the age of 64. After retirement, he enjoyed volunteering at a San Andres pharmacy in Mexicali until health issues prohibit him to do so. He married Elisa Cardenas in Mexicali, on May 21, 1950. They raised five wonderful children in the city of Calexico. He is survived by his sons and daughters in law, Joe Zavala Jr., Arthur and Natalie Zavala, David and Socorro Zavala, daughters and sons in law, Norma and Charles Frazier, and Theresa and Victor Lopez; grandsons, Arthur Zavala Jr., Ryan and David Frazier, Victor Lopez Jr., Joshua Lopez, David and Joseph Zavala; granddaugthers, Juliana Zavala, Ivana Zavala, Margret Sanchez, Teshan Lopez, Stephanie and Virginia Zavala and numerous great grand children. Mr. Zavala was preceded in death by his father and mother, Filomeno and Maria; brother, Filomeno Zavala; sisters, Ninfa Jimenez and Ramona Zavala. Church Services will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Christ Community Church in El Centro. Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico with a luncheon being held at 12 p.m. at Christ Community Church for family and friends. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 3, 2019