JOE DONALD LOPER
1934 - 2020
Joe Donald Loper, 86, passed away in Eastland Texas on August 15, 2020. He was born March 18, 1934 in Knox City, Texas to William D and Vera Inez (Jones) Loper. He married Shirley Joann Williams and had two sons. Mr. Loper was a veteran of the United States Airforce having been stationed in Guam during the Korean Conflict. While living in Texas, he worked in the oilfield and gas and pipeline industry. After moving to California, Mr. Loper worked for the Imperial Irrigation District as a Zanjero until retirement. He also ran a small engine business on the side. Mr. Loper was a Baptist, and was a member of the Elks Lodge, Kiwanis, VFW, American Legion, and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He enjoyed coaching youth baseball and being a youth group counselor. Survivors include his sons, Jackie (Marilyn) Loper and Joe A. (Patricia) Loper; sister Billie Hallum; seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Joann Loper and his parents. He will be interred in the Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, California. Local arrangements were handled by Edwards Funeral Home of Eastland Texas.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sep. 5, 2020.
