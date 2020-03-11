|
Joe Gaxiola, 92, passed away on February 29, 2020 of natural causes in El Centro. He was born February 17, 1928 in Westmorland, CA. Joe was a proud Army veteran who was stationed in Europe for seven years. Upon his return, he began his career in the furniture business that lasted for over 50 years. Joe was also President of the Calexico Chamber of Commerce in 1969. He was a big Dodger fan and loved sports. Joe was often seen on the golf course or enjoying an evening out at the casino with his family. He was a happy person who enjoyed life and meeting people. No one was a stranger. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gertrude Sanchez and sister Julia Vasquez. Joe is survived by his wife of 65 years, Aurora Gaxiola; sons, Jose Andres Gaxiola and Roberto Gaxiola; daughter, Terry Gaxiola; granddaughter, Sophia Elena Gaxiola; grandson, Roberto Jose Gaxiola; sisters, Jenny Sanchez and Mary Lou Sanchez and brother, Junior Sanchez. Services will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary, 1975 S. 4th St., in El Centro, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 11, 2020