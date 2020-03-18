|
Joe Gaxiola, 92, passed away on February 29, 2020 of natural causes in El Centro. He was born February 17, 1928 in Westmorland, CA. Due to the situation and uncertainty around the Coronavirus, we have decided that it is in the best interest of our family, relatives and friends to postpone the memorial service for our father Joe Gaxiola scheduled for Friday, March 20, 2020. We will be back in touch with a rescheduled date in the next few weeks. Thank you all for your love and support. Joe, Robert and Terry.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 18, 2020