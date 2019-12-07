|
Joe Palacio, 61, of Brawley passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 in San Diego, CA. He was born on March 19, 1958 in Brawley and later married Armida Perez Palacio on March 24, 1984 in Calipatria. Joe graduated from BUHS in 1976. He began his career with IID in 1979, retired with 38 years of service as a Heavy Equipment Foreman in 2017. During his retirement he enjoyed gardening, especially his chili plants. He enjoyed cooking his famous chili beans, working on his car projects, riding his Harley, hanging out with friends but most of all making sure his family and his pets were taken care of. His family will remember him for his unconditional love, his strong family bond with his love for life. Forever in our hearts until we meet again. Joe was preceded in death by his, parents, Valentine and Paz Palacio; brother, Jimmy Palacio and sisters, Rachel Cota and Helen Gonzalez. He is survived by his wife, Armida, Palacio of Brawley, CA; daughter, Michelle Palacio of San Diego, CA; son, Joe Palacio Jr. of Brawley, CA; sisters, Beatrice Palacio and Amparo Contreras of Brawley, CA. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel and mortuary in Brawley, CA. Service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church in Brawley, CA and will be officiated by Fr. Andrew Kunambi. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019