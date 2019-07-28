|
Joe Ramsay took his final 10-10 on the morning of July 21, 2019 surrounded by his family. Joe was 80 years old. Joe was born at home in McAlester Oklahoma. He was one of 9 children born to Pearl and Melvin Ramsay. The family moved from Oklahoma to California when Joe was 9 years old, and they settled in Heber, California. Joe attended school in Heber and graduated from Central Union High School. Joe enlisted in the Army after graduation and served 3 years before being honorably discharged. Joe married Sylvia DeShong when he came back to the Imperial Valley and to this union 3 daughters were born. The couple later divorced. Joe held various jobs in the valley and enlisted in the Army National Guard and rose to the position of 2nd lieutenant. He resigned his post to start his dream job of becoming a police officer for the city of El Centro. Upon his retirement the city gave him a plaque thanking him for his service to the residents of El Centro and for his commitment to the El Centro Police department. Joe later became a supply coordinator for Government Agencies and then as a courier for the court system. After his employment years Joe decided to give back to those who had given so much. He volunteered and drove in the van weekly to the Veterans hospital in La Jolla for treatment. He logged hundreds of hours before having to resign due to failing health. Joe was an accomplished artist. He drew cartoons of officers in funny situations at the police department, sketches of old barns and oil paintings of flowers and desert scenes. Joe's favorite hobby was fishing. He said that since fishing was a sport he was an athlete. He fished the canals in the Valley, Pacific Ocean, Sea of Cortez, lakes in Mexico and many others. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; Bill, Kenneth and Melvin. He is survived by his wife, Debra; siblings, Darlene Drawe of Texas, Arlene (Richard) Abbott of Bedford Iowa, Karen (Jim) Healey of El Centro, Sharon (Robert) Edgar of El Centro and Mike (Linda) Ramsay of Hemet; daughters, Brenda (Craig) Pebley of Heber, Yvonne Tucker of Brawley, Christina (Rick) Mullen of Fresno; 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; his faithful cat, Winslow and all the fish that got away. The family would like to thank Accent Hospice and A&A Cottages for their loving care and concern during Joes' final days. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the , Humane Society or Charity of the giver's choice. An informal get together will be held on August 9, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 661 West State St. in El Centro.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 28, 2019