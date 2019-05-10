

Joe Zavala Jr., 67 of Calexico passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 peacefully with family members at UCSD Medical Center Hillcrest. He was born on July 13, 1951 in Calexico and graduated from Calexico High School in 1969. Mr. Zavala worked for TC Worthy for his uncle Raul Cardenas. He attended San Diego City College where he received his degree in Electronics. He worked for Fed Mart in Calexico and served in the USAF as an airplane mechanic during the Vietnam War. He also worked for GSA and Castle Maintenance as a custodian. Mr. Zavala was a very kind and generous person as he contributed to many non-profit organizations. He cared and supported groups that care for animals well being. Mr. Zavala was very fond of dogs and cats. He is survived by his brother and sisters-in- law, Arthur and Natalie Zavala, David and Socorro Zavala; sisters and brothers-in-law, Norma and Charles Frazier, and Theresa and Victor Lopez; nephews, Arthur Zavala Jr., Ryan and David Frazier, Victor Lopez Jr., Joshua Lopez, David and Joseph Zavala; nieces, Juliana Zavala, Ivana Zavala, Margret Sanchez, Teshan Lopez, Stephanie and Virginia Zavala. Mr. Zavala was preceded in death by his father and mother, Joe and Elisa Zavala; grandparents, Filomeno and Maria Zavala; uncle, Filomeno Zavala; aunts, Ninfa Jimenez and Ramona Zavala. Church Services will be held at Christ Community Church 9535 Kearny Villa Rd. San Diego, CA 92126 on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. at the Miramar National Cemetery. A luncheon will be served at 12 p.m. at Little Italy Grill and Bar in El Cajon for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to the Humane Society of Imperial County.