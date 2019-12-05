|
|
Joel David Huntington, also known as Pastor Dave, 87, of Slab City CA, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Joel was born in 1962. He married Elizabeth Bunnell Huntington. He is survived by his parents; daughter, Alexandra Huntington-Ofner Mikowski of Cortland, NY; brother John Robert "JR" of Stamford, CT; sister, Susan Huntington Kint of Gettysburg, PA. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at noon at Salvation Mountain.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 5, 2019