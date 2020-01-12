|
Joel was born in Brawley, California to Grady and Dora Fugett, the fifth of six children. He went to school in Brawley and was a graduate of Imperial Valley College. He served in the United States Air Force from 1981 to 1985 as an Electrical Power Production Specialist and separated from military service with the rank of Staff Sargent in the newly formed Air Force Space Command. He was the Airman of the year at his duty station in Tucson, Arizona. In return to civilian life, he went to work at Magma Power at its Imperial Valley geothermal power plant. Joel then entered employment with Imperial Irrigation District where he served for 25 years. He retired from public service with the +District as the General Superintendent, Distribution & Systems Operations in the Energy Department. Joel enjoyed cherry ice cream shakes, barbequing steaks, lighting and watching fireworks, driving fast shiny American muscle cars, listening to obscure rock and roll bands, watching classic movies from the 1930s to 1960s, and the company of his dogs. Joel had an encyclopedic knowledge of American history and enjoyed reading and discussing voluminous biographies of American presidents and generals. He was a responsible dog owner who took exceptional care of his pets. Joel was always there for his family and friends. He was a caring son and brother. He was preceded in death by his brother, Wesley Tomas (1949) and his father, Grady Fugett (1991). Joel is survived by his mother, Dora; siblings, Darcy, Doyle, Robert (Maria) and Mary; eight nieces and nephews. Services will be private.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jan. 12, 2020