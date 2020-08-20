1/
JOHN ALLAN PISCH Sr.
1960 - 2020
John Pisch Sr., 59, of Niland, CA passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born on August 27, 1960 in Brawley. John is survived by his wife, Mary Pisch of Niland; daughters, Yvonne Tate of Westmorland, Angela Stecklein of Pasco, WA, Cindy Pisch of Mexicali, BC, Mexico, Jennifer Diaz of Brawley, Lynn Pisch of Brawley, Roseann Martinez of Carlsbad, CA, Patricia Pisch of Brawley, Ruth Landeros of Las Vegas, NV and Lisa Pisch of Carlsbad, CA; sons, Christopher Pisch of Calipatria, Edmond Pisch of Brawley and John Pisch Jr. of Brawley; 17 grandsons, 17 granddaughters and 1 great-granddaughter. No services will be held.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 20, 2020.
