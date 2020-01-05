|
John Booker Willingham, Jr. aka Papa John passed away December 20, 2019 at his home in Brawley, CA. He was born in Goodwater, Oklahoma to Cora Lee (nee Jacobs) and John Booker Willingham, Sr. on March 9, 1918. He grew up in Oklahoma and it was there at age 10 he met the love of his life, Gladys Nadine Jackson. A quote from an earlier article those eyes looked at me - they werent brown, they were black because she was a quarter Cherokee, and she was the beautifulest woman Id ever see. I knew right then I was going to marry her. Course she made me wait eleven years. They were married November 1939 In Goodwater, Oklahoma. Just before the war John and Gladys relocated to California where he planned to raise his growing family. He heard that Consolidated Aircraft in San Diego was hiring. He started working at Consolidated Aircraft on June 23, 1941 making B-24 Liberators. He was very proud that he was helping the war effort. When the war actually began in December 1941, he once worked double shifts without a day off for 17 weeks. Just before the end of the war he was drafted by the army. Even though he was married and had four children and a wife that was expecting a fifth child, he answered the call. However days after reporting to Camp Roberts, Japan surrendered. He would quip later I could never be sure if the Japanese heard that I was coming or the dropping of the atomic bomb made the Japanese surrender. We will never be sure. After the war he moved to Brawley where he worked in the hay business, built several homes, operated a service station and eventually built and owned/operated the Paragon Service Station in Calipatria, a position he held until he retired. However he did not stay retired for long. For several years he was a trouble shooter for the Planters Hotel in Brawley. Upon his second retirement he traveled through seventeen states where he visited Yellowstone National Park, Devils Tower, Mount Rushmore and more. Papa John is survived by his children, Patricia Ann Edmondson of Santee, CA., John Douglas (Lana) Willingham of San Diego, CA., Martha Willingham of Brawley, CA., Robert (Elizabeth) Willingham of Brawley, CA. and daughter-in-law, Scarlett Willingham of Coeur d Alene, ID.; 12 grandchildren, 17 great- grandchildren, 11 great- great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Papa John was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Gladys; daughter, Patsy aka Mike Willingham; sons, Joe and Phillip Willingham; grandsons, Britt Edmondson and Craig Willingham; son-in-law, James Homer Edmondson. Services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Frye Chapel and Mortuary viewing at 9 a.m., Services at 10 a.m. with burial at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jan. 5, 2020