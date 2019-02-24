John Gordon Stranlund - farmer, pilot, sailor and adventurer, died peacefully on Veteran Days November 11, 2018 following a lengthy illness. He was 93 years old. John is survived by his sister, Virginia Johnson of La Cresenta. CA, his children,Kristin Fredrickson (Kurt) of Simi Valley, CA, Katherine Muhlenbruch (Jim) of Austin, TX, John K. Stranlund (Laura) of Amhurst, MA, and Jeff Stranlund (Cecilia) of Los Osos, CA; his grandchildren Lindsay Sturgeon (Chris) of Lafayette, CO, Daniel Fredrickson (Malia) of Boulder, CO and 4 great-grandchildren, Nora, Cole, Quinn and Evan. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Sigrid Stranlund, daughter Korin Rebecca Stranlund and son John Gordon Stranlund, Jr. John, known as Buddy to his family, was born on May 5th, 1925 in Brawley, CA. His parents were Swedish immigrants who settled in Brawley to start a family and become active members of this growing community. He attended local elementary schools and graduated high school from Brown Military Academy in Pacific Beach, CA. As a first generation American, John was brought up with a strong commitment to his parents adopted country, and he joined the Navy after high school in 1943. He trained as a pilot during WWII and served in Korea as an elite Night Fighter Pilot. Between the end of WWII Pacific Theater and the Korean War, John earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Southern California. On the way to his degree, he took classes at Pepperdine University, one of which was taught by his future wife, Theresa Chisholm. When the Korean war ended, and his active duty completed, he returned to Brawley. John had a long career as a rancher and farmer and ultimately in agricultural banking. He and Terry provided their children a childhood full of dune buggy rides in the desert, fishing and boating, hunting, 4H, water and snow skiing, motorcycles, horses, summers in San Diego, camping and flights in the family plane. His children will forever be grateful for growing up in wide open spaces, for summer evenings learning to swim in canals and putting on plays in the backyard, for the blessing of family and the value of community. John Gordon Stranlund was laid to rest together with his son, John Gordon Stranlund Jr, on January 19th, 2019 at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, California. He will be remembered as a father, grandfather, great-grandfather and patriot. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary