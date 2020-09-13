John Hernandez Aguilar of El Centro passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020 at Yuma Regional Medical Center. He was one of 12 children born to Julio Martinez Aguilar of Fresnillo Zacatecas, Mexico and Emelia Robledo Hernandez of Leon Guanajuato, Mexico. He is survived by his brothers, Richard and Paul Aguilar; sisters, Julia Provencio and Theresa H. Davis. He left behind his wife of 68 years, Maria (Mary) Luisa Arellano Aguilar; five children; Emily Villa, John Aguilar, Frank Arellano Aguilar, Yolanda Benito and Monica Ann McCann. John had thirteen grandchildren and nine great- grandchildren. He attended Douglass High School and retired from Stoker Co. in 1990 after a 42-year career. Raising a family of five, two sons and 3 daughters was no easy task, but he did it from the heart. You could always find him at home taking care of things in his funny "Dad" way. He loved Pepsi, strawberry ice cream and BBQing his famous fall off the bone ribs. He was proud to show off his driver's license at 90! He was a quiet man; leaving the talking to Mom. He took in life through his own eyes with a deep Catholic faith. Favorite pastimes were camping in Laguna Mountains and fishing at the Salton Sea. He touched so many lives in his 94 years. If anyone deserves recognition for their contributions for their faithfulness, for always being there and for being humble it was him. We have lost our husband, Dad, Tata but his loving memory will never be forgotten. He taught us all many life lessons such as, "Life's a funny thing, sometimes is rough, sometimes it's a breeze. You are now in the hands of our Lord, rest in peace. Services will be held in the future when family and friends can gather safely.



