John Kraft Garcia, 72, of San Diego, CA. passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019 He was born on September 2, 1946 in Brawley, CA. John was survived by his children, Alkila, Barbara Connie, Juanita, Roxanne, Sol, Rudy, Gabriella, Erica, Jimmy, Myrianne and Johnny Jr Garcia's of San Diego, CA; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Armando Garcia, George Garcia and David Garcia of Norwalk, CA., Carlos Gasca of Oxnard, CA., Bobby Gasca of Brawley, CA., Yolanda Ferrel of San Jacinto, CA., Sylvia Garcia of San Jacinto, CA., Carmen Tolentina of Las Vegas, NV., Ermelinda Peraza- Westmorland, CA., Irma Lee of Yuma, AZ., Frances Chavarria of BellFlower, CA., Patricia Escalera of Brawley, CA., Lupe Salazar of Brawley, CA., Monica Casas of Brawley, CA. and Nellie Gasca of Lompoc, CA. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. with Service being held at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 17, 2019