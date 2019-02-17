Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Frye Chapel and Mortuary
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Frye Chapel and Mortuary
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Riverview Cemetery
Brawley, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN GARCIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN KRAFT GARCIA


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JOHN KRAFT GARCIA Obituary
John Kraft Garcia, 72, of San Diego, CA. passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019 He was born on September 2, 1946 in Brawley, CA. John was survived by his children, Alkila, Barbara Connie, Juanita, Roxanne, Sol, Rudy, Gabriella, Erica, Jimmy, Myrianne and Johnny Jr Garcia's of San Diego, CA; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Armando Garcia, George Garcia and David Garcia of Norwalk, CA., Carlos Gasca of Oxnard, CA., Bobby Gasca of Brawley, CA., Yolanda Ferrel of San Jacinto, CA., Sylvia Garcia of San Jacinto, CA., Carmen Tolentina of Las Vegas, NV., Ermelinda Peraza- Westmorland, CA., Irma Lee of Yuma, AZ., Frances Chavarria of BellFlower, CA., Patricia Escalera of Brawley, CA., Lupe Salazar of Brawley, CA., Monica Casas of Brawley, CA. and Nellie Gasca of Lompoc, CA. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. with Service being held at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
Download Now