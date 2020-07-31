

John L. Vasquez, passed away on July 16, 2020 in Hemet, CA, of a short illness. John, was a resident of Arizona until February 2020, and spent his remaining life in Hemet, CA. John, was born on March 1, 1948 in Calexico, CA and graduated from Calexico High School in 1966. After his graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served his country from 1966-1970. John was stationed at Lackland AF Base in San Antonio, TX, Sheppard AF Base in Wichita Falls, TX, and he served time in Vietnam, as an Aircraft Mechanic. Upon his return from Vietnam, he was stationed at Luke AF Base, in Glendale, AZ. It was in Arizona that John met and married his wife, Connie R. Knox and they spent their time together devoted to their children and grandchildren. During his lifetime, John worked for Lockheed Aircraft, Belden Communications, Lucent Technologies, AT&T and Pepsi Cola Company. John enjoyed playing the guitar and was happiest when attending and watching football and baseball games. John was a fan of the 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, and the Arizona Diamondbacks. John was preceded in death by his wife, Connie; sons, Juan Gilberto and Marcos Vasquez; parents, Gilbert M. Vasquez and Elidia (Lilly) Vasquez; brother, Cruz L. Vasquez; brothers-in-law, Oscar Colbert Ahumada, Gary Knox; nephew, Gilbert V. Ahumada; in-laws, Harvey and Dottie Knox. He is survived by three grandchildren, Marissa Bryanna Vazquez, Juan Javier Vasquez and Edward Mark Anthony Vasquez; two great- grandchildren, Layla R. and Zane A. Candelaria, siblings, Roy L. Vasquez, Martha Vasquez, Yolanda Ahumada, Leticia and Oscar Garcia, Cora and Jaime Bermejo, Gloria and Fred Bryant, Lilly and Mike Rodriguez; sisters-in-law, Barbara Havilk and Tina R. Vasquez; brother-in-law, Terry Knox. John is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Cremation services have been entrusted to the care of Miller-Jones Mortuary, in Hemet, CA. A mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date when attendance is safe for family and friends.



