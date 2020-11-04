1/
JOHN LEON
1951 - 2020
John Leon, 69, of Brawley, CA passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. John was born on February 12, 1951 in Brawley, CA. He married Rita Ybarra Leon on November 16, 1968 in Brawley, CA. He is survived by his daughter Rachel Michelle Ruiz; sisters, Rosa Sandoval, Eleanor Salgado; brother, Felipe Leon; 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
09:00 - 11:00 AM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
Funeral services provided by
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
