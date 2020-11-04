John Leon, 69, of Brawley, CA passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. John was born on February 12, 1951 in Brawley, CA. He married Rita Ybarra Leon on November 16, 1968 in Brawley, CA. He is survived by his daughter Rachel Michelle Ruiz; sisters, Rosa Sandoval, Eleanor Salgado; brother, Felipe Leon; 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store