|
|
John. M. Van Bebber, 88, of Lakeside, CA passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was born on July 3, 1931 in Comanche, Oklahoma. He retired from the Imperial Irrigation District in 1993 after 35 years of service. He is survived by his wife, Alice; daughter, Kathi Hill (Jay); sons, Randy (Rhonda), Brian (Arlene), Kerry (Rosa) and Vincent Van Bebber; brothers, Dean, Jean and Rodney Van Bebber; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Maxine; father, John; sister, Gayle; brothers, Ronnie and Thomas and daughter-in-law Olivia. Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Singing Hills Memorial Park in El Cajon, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 10, 2019