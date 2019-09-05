Home

Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
El Centro, CA
JOHN PYBURN


1946 - 2019
JOHN PYBURN Obituary
John Pyburn, 72, of El Centro passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019. John grew up in Winterhaven and graduated from San Pascual High in 1964. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1965. He served on the USS Chicago and received an honorable discharge in 1969 with the rank of Petty Officer, Second Class. While in the Navy, John received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal (four Bronze Stars), Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea). John married Eugenia Kern on March 20, 1971 and they went on to have two children, John Jr. and Brent Nelson. John first worked in produce, but later was a long-time employee of the U.S. Postal Service in Holtville, where he retired in 2013. John is survived by his brother, Dennis Richards; and sister, Judy Richards; ex-wife, Eugenia; son, John Jr. and his wife, Renee; grandchildren Preston, Logan, Nyla and Jocelyn; John's other son, Brent and his wife, Francis; nephews, Denny Richards, Jay Richards, Kevin Spencer; and neice, Glenna Spencer. Visitation for John is from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Hems Mortuary with service at 11 a.m. and graveside service immediately following at noon at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 5, 2019
