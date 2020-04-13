|
|
John Reinhardt Pfister,age 90, passed away at his home in Holtville due to complications of a stroke on Monday March 30, 2020. John was born in 1929 in Holtville, CA to Reinhardt and Anna Pfister. John's parents immigrated from Switzerland to start their own dairy and farm. At a very young age he started to work with his father milking cows and tending to the land. He attended Highline school which was a short distance from their farmhouse. John rode his horse to school with his older sister Anna Marie. John grew up in a Swiss -German speaking house and learned English from books that his teacher gave him. Once John learned how to speak and write English he taught the rest of the family. At the same time he learned how to speak Spanish from a classmate that didn't speak English. He graduated from Holtville High School in 1948. He attended Central Junior college and then joined the National Guard in 1950. John was a Sergeant in the Howitzer Company, in 1953 he was honorably discharged from the National Guard. In 1956, he was honorably discharged from the Army reserve as the 134th tank Commander. John started to manage the family farm after the passing of his father, when John was 27 years old.The first thing he did was he sold the dairy cows, because milking was his least favorite chore. In 1959, John married Barbara Reynolds of Holtville, CA. in St. Paul's Lutheran church. Their first child Marianne was born in 1960 and their second child Dan, was born in 1961. John passionately nourished many acres of unfarmed ground into production throughout his career as a farmer.He grew many different crops including alfalfa, sudan grass, wheat, bermuda, sugarbeets, cotton, lettuce, broccoli, onions, melons and milo. Most mornings John would be found on a hay baler and then he would diligently continue on with the daily farm tasks that needed to be done. John's grandchildren include Cole and Dawson Pfister. John was a devoted lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and a member of the Imperial Valley Swiss Club. He was preceded in death by his father, Reinhardt Pfister and mother, Anna Pfister. John is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean Pfister; daughter, Marianne Pfister; son, Dan Pfister; grandson, Dawson Pfister all of Holtville, CA and grandson, Cole Pfister of Brawley, CA. Several cousins located in Imperial Valley and also in Switzerland. The family suggests memorials to: St. Paul's Lutheran Church 548 Chestnut Ave, Holtville, CA 92250. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Ever Green Cemetery in El Centro and will be officiated by Pastor Mike Beyer. A Memorial service will be held in the future.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 13, 2020