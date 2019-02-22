

John Vincent Jack Hannon passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019 at his home in Brawley surrounded by his wife and family. He was born to Stafford and Fluvia Hannon on June 23, 1931 and was raised in Brawley after his family settled there to establish themselves in the cattle and farming business. Jack graduated from Brawley Union High School and attended the University of Arizona with several life long friends including Bob Wilson, Tom Gargiulo, Clyde Shields and Harold Brandt. While at U of A, Jack was a member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity and Air Force ROTC. After receiving his degree, Jack was called to active duty and served as a 1st Lieutenant at Travis Air Force Base near Sacramento. Upon his discharge, Jack returned to Brawley to pursue a career in farming and ranching. Over the years Jack was a member of Del Rio Country Club, the Stockmens Club of Imperial Valley, California Beet Growers Association, Imperial County Sheriffs Mounted Posse, and was on the Board of Directors of Rockwood Chemical Company. When he wasnt farming, Jack loved fishing and golfing, but his true passion was flying. He enjoyed flying the family to various locations and surveying the farm by air. When wondering, where is Jack, one only need to look up to find him flying over the Valley checking his crops. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stafford and Fluvia Hannon and sister, Mary Baker. John is survived by his wife of 37 years, Margaret Hannon; brother, Joe Hannon of Brawley; sons, John (Kelly) and Raymond (Amy) Hannon of Brawley, CA; daughters, Lore Hannon of Tucson, Arizona and Kimberly (Clyde) Buckley of Omaha, Nebraska; seven grandchildren; ten-great- grandchildren. Memorial mass will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Brawley. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley. A Luncheon at the Stockmens Club will follow burial at Riverview Cemetery. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary