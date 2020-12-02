

Our Dad Johnny Estrada, born June 24, 1929 Holtville, CA, passed October 1, 2020 Pueblo, CO. Surrounded by his children who loved him so very much. Raised in the Imperial Valley and Hi-Pass Campo where the family had a ranch. His father, Fred Estrada had his own trucking business hauling livestock and produce to Los Angeles stockyards and market. Our Dad Johnny learned his family business at a young age started truck driving at 13 years old. Attended Harding Elementary School and graduated from Central Union High School in 1949. He was drafted into the Korean War 1950 at 21 years old serving in the Army Military Branch. He served in infantry then was reassigned to over-watch of commissary and provisions after their unit moved from forward deployment. He was later stationed to admin as they needed communications specialists (typing) and also served as a driver. He was first and foremost a combat veteran stationed on the front line in the Korean War on the 38th parallel stationed in Incheon Korea. In 1953 he was Honorably Discharged after serving his country for 3 years. Dad always said, it was an Honor and a Privilege to serve his Country. Johnny returned to the Imperial Valley and married his High School Sweetheart Mary Romero in 1953. He began his career as a professional truck driver spanning 50 years. Johnny served as Vice President of the local Teamsters Chapter and was a lifelong Teamsters member. Johnny was preceded in death by wife Mary Estrada; father Fred Estrada, mother Esther Vestal; sisters Sally Estrada, Francis Martinez and Mona Estrada. He is survived by his children, grandchildren and great granddaughter whom he loved and was so very proud of; Becky McWane, Joni and Allen Holloway, Gary and Janet Estrada, Craig and Debbie Estrada; grandchildren Jamie Estrada, Grey McWane, Grant Estrada, Garred Estrada, Evan Estrada and Cassidy Estrada; great-granddaughter Trinity Lankford; brothers Bobby Estrada, Freddy Estrada, Danny Estrada and Tony Estrada. Memorial Services will be held June 27, 2021 in Buena Vista, CO. In Our Hearts and Lives Forever More Papa.



