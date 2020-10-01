Johnny Severe, 63, of Gladwin, Michigan, passed away on September 23, 2020, due to an automobile accident. Johnny was born on September 19, 1957 in Brawley, CA. Johnny was employed in construction and he loved hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by parents Fred and JoAnn Severe; brother Willie Severe. He is survived by wife Nancy of Gladwin Michigan; daughter and son-in- law Shannon and Reggie Carr of Texas; grandsons Jordan and Nathan Carr of Texas; sisters and brother-in-laws Cindy and Jesse Reyes of Brawley, Karen and Mike Scogin of Palm Desert; sister Susie Rubalcava of San Diego; brother and sister-in-law Danny and Kathy Severe of Brawley; sister-in-law Peggy Severe of Imperial; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family in Michigan. Burial service will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store