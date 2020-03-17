Home

JORGE CHAVARRIA


1945 - 2020
JORGE CHAVARRIA Obituary
Jorge Chavarria, 74, of El Centro passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was born on May 10, 1945 in Jalisco, Mexico. Jorge is survived by his wife, Graciela Chavarria; children, Leticia Ramirez of El Centro, CA, Cecilia Nava of El Centro, CA, George Chavarria Jr., of Imperial CA and Cynthia Munguia of El Centro, CA. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro, CA Rosary will be said at 11 a.m. and mass to follow at 12 p.m. and will be officiated by Father Ed Horning. Burial will immediately following at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 17, 2020
